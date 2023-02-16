Decatur St. Teresa tipped and eventually toppled Clinton 72-61 in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 16.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped in front of Clinton 18-15 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 39-30 half margin at the Maroons' expense.

Decatur St. Teresa jumped to a 56-44 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Maroons rallied in the final quarter, but the Bulldogs skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Clinton and Decatur St Teresa played in a 61-49 game on January 29, 2022.

