Decatur St. Teresa knocks off Mt. Pulaski 62-59

Decatur St. Teresa broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Mt. Pulaski 62-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on February 12, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Monticello and Mt Pulaski took on New Berlin on February 8 at New Berlin High School. For more, click here.

Mt. Pulaski authored a promising start, taking advantage of Decatur St. Teresa 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 34-25 lead over the Hilltoppers at halftime.

The Bulldogs' upper hand showed as they carried a 46-34 lead into the fourth quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa withstood Mt. Pulaski's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

