Decatur St. Teresa knocks off Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-43

With little to no wiggle room, Decatur St. Teresa nosed past Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 45-43 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Broncos, who began with a 15-14 edge over the Bulldogs through the end of the first quarter.

The Broncos climbed on top in the first half and stayed there with a 26-21 lead at halftime.

The Bulldogs broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 38-31 lead over the Broncos.

The Bulldogs withstood the Broncos' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

