Decatur St. Teresa escapes Clinton 66-59

With little to no wiggle room, Decatur St. Teresa nosed past Clinton 66-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 8, Clinton faced off against Peoria Heights and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on January 7 at Warrensburg-Latham High School. For a full recap, click here.
Decatur St. Teresa made the first move by forging a 37-30 margin over Clinton after the first quarter.
Decatur St. Teresa took control in the third quarter with a 48-35 advantage over Clinton.
The Bulldogs fended off the Maroons' last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
