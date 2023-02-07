Sullivan had no answers as Decatur St. Teresa compiled a 60-32 victory on February 7 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 25-4 advantage over Sullivan through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting steamrolled in front for a 42-12 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa and Sullivan each scored in the third quarter.

The Redskins narrowed the gap 11-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

