Decatur St. Teresa dispatches Moweaqua Central A&M 66-49

No quarter was granted as Decatur St. Teresa blunted Moweaqua Central A&M's plans 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 17-9 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 30-20 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled to a 57-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 16-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.