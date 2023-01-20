 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa dispatches Moweaqua Central A&M 66-49

No quarter was granted as Decatur St. Teresa blunted Moweaqua Central A&M's plans 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 17-9 advantage over Moweaqua Central A&M through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense jumped in front for a 30-20 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled to a 57-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders narrowed the gap 16-9 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

In recent action on January 14, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Moweaqua Central A&M took on Arcola on January 14 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.

