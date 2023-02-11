Decatur St. Teresa knocked off Monticello 67-49 in Illinois boys basketball on February 11.

Last season, Monticello and Decatur St Teresa faced off on February 12, 2022 at Monticello High School. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 3, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Clinton . Click here for a recap. Monticello took on Rantoul on January 31 at Rantoul Township High School. For results, click here.

