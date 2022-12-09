Decatur St. Teresa collects skin-tight win against Maroa-Forsyth 47-39

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Decatur St. Teresa passed in a 47-39 victory at Maroa-Forsyth's expense in Illinois boys basketball action on December 9.

Decatur St. Teresa drew first blood by forging a 10-8 margin over Maroa-Forsyth after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs' shooting darted in front for a 19-17 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa moved to a 33-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs and the Trojans each scored in the fourth quarter.

