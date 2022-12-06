 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur MacArthur unloads on Rochester 71-44

  • 0

It would have taken a herculean effort for Rochester to claim this one, and Decatur MacArthur wouldn't allow that in a 71-44 decision on December 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Rochester played in a 69-34 game on January 21, 2022. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News