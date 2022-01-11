Decatur MacArthur topples Springfield Lanphier 48-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur MacArthur nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Lanphier 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 11.

Decatur MacArthur opened with a 14-10 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.

Decatur MacArthur registered a 27-16 advantage at half over Springfield Lanphier.

The third quarter gave the Generals a 32-26 lead over the Lions.

The Generals withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.

