Decatur MacArthur topples Springfield Lanphier 48-45

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur MacArthur nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Lanphier 48-45 in Illinois boys basketball action on January 11.
In recent action on December 28, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Washington and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on January 4 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.
Decatur MacArthur opened with a 14-10 advantage over Springfield Lanphier through the first quarter.
Decatur MacArthur registered a 27-16 advantage at half over Springfield Lanphier.
The third quarter gave the Generals a 32-26 lead over the Lions.
The Generals withstood the Lions' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
