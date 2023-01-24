Decatur MacArthur survives for narrow win over Normal University 53-48

Yes, Decatur MacArthur looked relaxed while edging Normal University, but no autographs please after its 53-48 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 17, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield and Normal University took on Rochester on January 17 at Normal University High School. For more, click here.
