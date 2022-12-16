 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur MacArthur staggers Springfield with resounding performance 76-39

  • 0

Decatur MacArthur didn't tinker with Springfield, scoring a 76-39 result in the win column at Springfield High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 21-9 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 35-20 half margin at the Senators' expense.

Decatur MacArthur thundered to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-9 final quarter, too.

Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Springfield squared off with February 1, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 9, Springfield faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Decatur MacArthur took on Jacksonville on December 9 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Coal City slips past Manteno 50-47

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Coal City had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Manteno 50-47 in I…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News