Decatur MacArthur staggers Springfield with resounding performance 76-39

Decatur MacArthur didn't tinker with Springfield, scoring a 76-39 result in the win column at Springfield High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 21-9 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.

The Generals fought to a 35-20 half margin at the Senators' expense.

Decatur MacArthur thundered to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-9 final quarter, too.

