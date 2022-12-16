Decatur MacArthur staggers Springfield with resounding performance 76-39

Decatur MacArthur didn't tinker with Springfield, scoring a 76-39 result in the win column at Springfield High on December 16 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 21-9 margin over Springfield after the first quarter.
The Generals fought to a 35-20 half margin at the Senators' expense.
Decatur MacArthur thundered to a 62-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Generals, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-9 final quarter, too.
