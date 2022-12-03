Decatur MacArthur staggers Normal University with resounding performance 66-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur showed it had the juice to douse Normal University in a points barrage during a 66-42 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Decatur MacArthur moved in front of Normal University 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals' offense thundered in front for a 39-24 lead over the Pioneers at halftime.

Decatur MacArthur struck to a 56-33 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 10-9 stretch over the final quarter.

