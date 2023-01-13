Decatur MacArthur rolls like thunder over Chatham Glenwood 66-38

Decatur MacArthur painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Chatham Glenwood's defense for a 66-38 win at Decatur Macarthur High on January 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Chatham Glenwood and Decatur MacArthur squared off with January 14, 2022 at Chatham Glenwood High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Chatham Glenwood took on Decatur Eisenhower on January 6 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap.
