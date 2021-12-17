Decatur MacArthur mows down Springfield 78-38

 Skip to main content
Decatur MacArthur controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 78-38 victory over Springfield in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

The Generals' shooting struck to a 49-18 lead over the Senators at the intermission.

In recent action on December 7, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Rochester and Springfield took on Alton on December 11 at Springfield High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

