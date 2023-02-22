Decatur Eisenhower was solid, but not good enough, on Wednesday, as Decatur MacArthur prevailed 54-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-59 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 15, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion. Decatur Eisenhower took on Mt Zion on Feb. 11 at Mt Zion High School.

