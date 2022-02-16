Decatur MacArthur hammers Mt. Zion into submission 76-48

Decatur MacArthur's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Mt. Zion 76-48 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Decatur MacArthur broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 71-41 lead over Mt. Zion.
In recent action on February 11, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Lanphier on February 11 at Decatur MacArthur High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.