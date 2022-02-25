Decatur MacArthur edges Springfield Southeast in tough test 62-57

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur MacArthur nabbed it to nudge past Springfield Southeast 62-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 25.
In recent action on February 16, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Mt Zion and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on February 15 at Normal University High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Generals' shooting jumped to a 32-26 lead over the Spartans at halftime.
The Generals' leverage showed as they carried a 48-46 lead into the fourth quarter.
The clock were the only thing that stopped the Generals, which enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-11 fourth quarter, too.
