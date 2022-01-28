Decatur MacArthur edges Decatur Eisenhower in tough test 66-57

Decatur MacArthur upended Decatur Eisenhower for a narrow 66-57 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 28.
In recent action on January 22, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Peoria Manual and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield on January 13 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.
