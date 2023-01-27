Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Rochester 62-46

Decatur MacArthur turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 62-46 win over Rochester during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Decatur MacArthur and Rochester faced off on January 21, 2022 at Decatur MacArthur High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 21, Rochester faced off against Pleasant Plains and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield Southeast on January 20 at Springfield Southeast High School. For a full recap, click here.
