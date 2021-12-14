Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

Decatur MacArthur dumped Decatur Eisenhower 78-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 21-12 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.
The Generals registered a 46-32 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.
Decatur MacArthur moved in front of Decatur Eisenhower 67-54 going into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on November 30, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School.
