Decatur MacArthur earns solid win over Decatur Eisenhower 78-60

Decatur MacArthur dumped Decatur Eisenhower 78-60 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The first quarter gave Decatur MacArthur a 21-12 lead over Decatur Eisenhower.

The Generals registered a 46-32 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Decatur MacArthur moved in front of Decatur Eisenhower 67-54 going into the fourth quarter.

In recent action on November 30, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Springfield and Decatur MacArthur took on Rochester on December 7 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.

