Decatur MacArthur earns narrow win over Springfield Southeast 55-46

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Decatur MacArthur wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 55-46 over Springfield Southeast for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 20.
