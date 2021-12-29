Decatur MacArthur doesn't mess around with O'Fallon Township 66-46

 Skip to main content
Decatur MacArthur staggered out of the gate but stormed to the finish line in a 66-46 win over O'Fallon Township in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The start wasn't the problem for the Panthers, who began with a 12-10 edge over the Generals through the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers took a 29-21 lead over the Generals heading to halftime locker room.

Recently on December 18 , Decatur MacArthur squared up on Champaign Centennial in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

