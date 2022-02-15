Decatur MacArthur denies Lincoln's challenge 51-39

Decatur MacArthur handed Lincoln a tough 51-39 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 15.
In recent action on February 8, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Lincoln took on Taylorville on February 7 at Lincoln High School.
Decatur MacArthur darted in front of Lincoln 17-10 to begin the second quarter.
The Generals' offense jumped to a 27-17 lead over the Railsplitters at the half.
