Decatur MacArthur flexed its muscle and floored Mahomet-Seymour 62-37 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Decatur MacArthur drew first blood by forging a 14-6 margin over Mahomet-Seymour after the first quarter.

The Generals' offense darted in front for a 30-18 lead over the Bulldogs at the half.

Decatur MacArthur jumped to a 50-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Generals outscored the Bulldogs 12-11 in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Feb. 22, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Decatur Eisenhower . For results, click here. Mahomet-Seymour took on Champaign Central on Feb. 22 at Champaign Central High School. Click here for a recap.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.