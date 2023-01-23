 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Peoria Manual 58-49

Decatur MacArthur finally found a way to top Peoria Manual 58-49 on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Peoria Manual and Decatur MacArthur played in a 63-57 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 14, Peoria Manual faced off against Pekin and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on January 17 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.

