Decatur MacArthur claims gritty victory against Peoria Manual 58-49

Decatur MacArthur finally found a way to top Peoria Manual 58-49 on January 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Peoria Manual and Decatur MacArthur played in a 63-57 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Peoria Manual faced off against Pekin and Decatur MacArthur took on Springfield on January 17 at Decatur MacArthur High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.