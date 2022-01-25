Decatur MacArthur cancels check from Jacksonville 47-28

Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur MacArthur spurred past Jacksonville 47-28 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 14, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Jacksonville took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on January 14 at Jacksonville High School. Click here for a recap
The Generals opened with an 18-4 advantage over the Crimsons through the first quarter.
The Generals kept a 29-16 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.
Decatur MacArthur's influence showed as it carried a 33-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
