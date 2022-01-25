Decatur Lutheran's convoy passes Bethany Okaw Valley 52-38

Riding a wave of production, Decatur Lutheran dunked Bethany Okaw Valley 52-38 in Illinois boys basketball on January 25.
In recent action on January 18, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on January 18 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
