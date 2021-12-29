Decatur Lutheran turns out the lights on Hartsburg-Emden 86-48

Decatur Lutheran showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hartsburg-Emden 86-48 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 22, Hartsburg-Emden faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Decatur Lutheran took on Riverton on December 22 at Riverton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
