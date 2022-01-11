Decatur Lutheran trips Toledo Cumberland in tenacious tussle 63-58

Decatur Lutheran didn't flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Toledo Cumberland 63-58 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 29, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Toledo Cumberland took on Broadlands Heritage on January 4 at Broadlands Heritage High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.