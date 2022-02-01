Decatur Lutheran takes victory lap over Farmer City Blue Ridge 80-30

Decatur Lutheran showered the scoreboard with points to drown Farmer City Blue Ridge 80-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 1.
Recently on January 25 , Decatur Lutheran squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.