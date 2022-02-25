Decatur Lutheran survives competitive clash with Champaign St. Thomas More 56-53

Decatur Lutheran edged Champaign St. Thomas More in a close 56-53 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.
Decatur Lutheran put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Champaign St. Thomas More 29-26 in the last stanza.
In recent action on February 19, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Danville Schlarman and Decatur Lutheran took on Cerro Gordo on February 15 at Cerro Gordo High School. For more, click here.
