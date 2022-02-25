Decatur Lutheran survives competitive clash with Champaign St. Thomas More 56-53

Decatur Lutheran edged Champaign St. Thomas More in a close 56-53 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with the Lions and the Sabers locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Decatur Lutheran put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Champaign St. Thomas More 29-26 in the last stanza.

