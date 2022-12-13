Decatur Lutheran routs Warrensburg-Latham 61-25

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Lutheran unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Warrensburg-Latham 61-25 Tuesday at Warrensburg-Latham High on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Warrensburg-Latham and Decatur Lutheran played in a 60-47 game on December 14, 2021. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 8, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur Lutheran took on Moweaqua Central A&M on December 2 at Moweaqua Central A&M High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

