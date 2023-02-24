Saddled up and ready to go, Decatur Lutheran spurred past Decatur St. Teresa 58-46 at Decatur Lutheran on Feb. 24 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

Decatur Lutheran drew first blood by forging a 9-8 margin over Decatur St. Teresa after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs came from behind to grab the advantage 25-24 at halftime over the Lions.

Decatur Lutheran broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 47-34 lead over Decatur St. Teresa.

The Bulldogs narrowed the gap 12-11 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

