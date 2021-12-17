Decatur Lutheran puts an offensive performance on Sullivan 50-29

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Decatur Lutheran broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 50-29 explosion on Sullivan in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Sullivan took on Bethany Okaw Valley on December 7 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions opened with a 14-0 advantage over the Redskins through the first quarter.
