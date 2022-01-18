Decatur Lutheran pours it on Broadlands Heritage 78-41

Broadlands Heritage had no answers as Decatur Lutheran roared to a 78-41 victory at Decatur Lutheran on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 11, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage took on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond on January 7 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Lions opened with a 25-6 advantage over the Hawks through the first quarter.
The Lions' authority showed as they carried a 69-34 lead into the fourth quarter.
