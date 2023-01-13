Decatur Lutheran mauls Arthur Christian in strong effort 74-27

Decatur Lutheran dominated from start to finish in an imposing 74-27 win over Arthur Christian in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Arcola and Arthur Christian took on Dyer Heritage Christian on January 7 at Dyer Heritage Christian High School. Click here for a recap.
