Decatur Lutheran manhandles Villa Grove 72-38

Decatur Lutheran controlled the action to earn a strong 72-38 win against Villa Grove on February 8 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 25, Villa Grove faced off against Kansas Tri-County Coop and Decatur Lutheran took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on February 1 at Decatur Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
