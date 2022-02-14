Decatur Lutheran flies high over Argenta-Oreana 84-41

Decatur Lutheran dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 84-41 victory over Argenta-Oreana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on February 9, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Broadlands Heritage and Decatur Lutheran took on Villa Grove on February 8 at Villa Grove High School. For a full recap, click here.
