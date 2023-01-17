 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Decatur Lutheran comes to play in easy win over Broadlands Heritage 76-49

  • 0

Decatur Lutheran put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Broadlands Heritage for a 76-49 victory at Broadlands Heritage High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Decatur Lutheran and Broadlands Heritage played in a 78-41 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 13, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Waukegan Lake County Baptist and Decatur Lutheran took on Toledo Cumberland on January 10 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News