Decatur Lutheran comes to play in easy win over Broadlands Heritage 76-49

Decatur Lutheran put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Broadlands Heritage for a 76-49 victory at Broadlands Heritage High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The last time Decatur Lutheran and Broadlands Heritage played in a 78-41 game on January 18, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 13, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Waukegan Lake County Baptist and Decatur Lutheran took on Toledo Cumberland on January 10 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For more, click here.
