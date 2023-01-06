Decatur Lutheran claims close encounter of the winning kind over Arcola 64-56

Decatur Lutheran posted a narrow 64-56 win over Arcola on January 6 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 28, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Arcola took on Grayville on December 28 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap.
