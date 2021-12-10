Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Springfield Lutheran 54-39

Decatur Lutheran trucked Springfield Lutheran on the road to a 54-39 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 10.
In recent action on December 3, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Decatur Lutheran took on Moweaqua Central A & M on December 3 at Decatur Lutheran. For a full recap, click here.
