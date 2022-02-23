Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

Decatur Lutheran charged Catlin Salt Fork and collected a 71-58 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.
In recent action on February 15, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Cerro Gordo and Catlin Salt Fork took on Urbana University Laboratory on February 19 at Catlin Salt Fork High School. Click here for a recap
The first quarter gave the Lions a 23-10 lead over the Storm.
The Lions' offense breathed fire to a 40-24 lead over the Storm at the intermission.
Decatur Lutheran's leverage showed as it carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 19-19 fourth quarter.
