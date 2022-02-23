Decatur Lutheran cancels check from Catlin Salt Fork 71-58

Decatur Lutheran charged Catlin Salt Fork and collected a 71-58 victory in Illinois boys basketball on February 23.

The first quarter gave the Lions a 23-10 lead over the Storm.

The Lions' offense breathed fire to a 40-24 lead over the Storm at the intermission.

Decatur Lutheran's leverage showed as it carried a 52-39 lead into the fourth quarter.

The two squads shadow-boxed through an evenly-played 19-19 fourth quarter.

