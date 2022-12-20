Decatur Eisenhower sinks Champaign Central with solid showing 52-36

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Decatur Eisenhower still prevailed 52-36 against Champaign Central in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Champaign Central played in a 51-38 game on December 21, 2021. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 13, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur MacArthur and Champaign Central took on Tolono Unity on December 13 at Tolono Unity High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.