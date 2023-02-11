The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Decatur Eisenhower didn't mind, dispatching Mt. Zion 63-56 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on February 11.

The last time Decatur Eisenhower and Mt Zion played in a 64-55 game on February 12, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

