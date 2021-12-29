Decatur Eisenhower explodes on Rochester 60-38

Decatur Eisenhower's river of points eventually washed away Rochester in a 60-38 offensive cavalcade in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 29.
In recent action on December 21, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 18 at Rochester High School. For more, click here.
