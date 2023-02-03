Decatur Eisenhower edged Decatur MacArthur 70-63 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in Illinois boys basketball on February 3.

The last time Decatur MacArthur and Decatur Eisenhower played in a 77-59 game on February 23, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Lincoln . For a full recap, click here. Decatur MacArthur took on Peoria Richwoods on January 28 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For results, click here.

