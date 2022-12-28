Decatur Eisenhower collects victory over Rochester 51-37

Decatur Eisenhower trucked Rochester on the road to a 51-37 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Last season, Rochester and Decatur Eisenhower faced off on January 25, 2022 at Decatur Eisenhower High School. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 20, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Champaign Central and Rochester took on Taylorville on December 17 at Rochester High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.