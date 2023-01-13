Decatur Eisenhower casts spell on Springfield 38-35

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Decatur Eisenhower nipped Springfield 38-35 in Illinois boys basketball on January 13.
Last season, Decatur Eisenhower and Springfield faced off on January 13, 2022 at Springfield High School. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 6, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield took on Quincy on January 7 at Quincy High School. Click here for a recap.
