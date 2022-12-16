Danville stops Peoria Notre Dame in snug affair 41-38

Danville found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Peoria Notre Dame 41-38 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 9, Peoria Notre Dame faced off against Yorkville Christian and Danville took on Peoria on December 9 at Danville High School. For more, click here.
